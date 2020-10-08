1/1
Gerold B. "Jerry" Osborn
1949 - 2020
Gerold B. "Jerry" Osborn, age 71, of Swanton, OH, passed away October 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born May 2, 1949, in Toledo to James and Helen (Reed) Osborn. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with General Motors for more than 33 years retiring in 2010. Jerry was a great story-teller and enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1978 "Smokey and the Bandit" edition Trans-AM. Very particular in his work and took pride in his home/pole barn and others achievements, Jerry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jerry enjoyed building bird houses and also took care of many stray animals. He was an organ donor where many people will benefit from his donation, and he donated 11 gallons of blood over 35 years.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Osborn and brother, James Osborn. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Noreen Osborn; sons, Kim (Tammy) Osborn and Tim (Deborah) Osborn; daughter-in-law, Carrie Osborn; grandchildren, John (Jennifer) Osborn, Krystle Osborn, Brittney (Nicholas) Iagulli, Brandon (Haley) Osborn, Gage Trendel, Rilee Osborn and Jenna Osborn; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathie (Steve) Romaker and Thomas (Bunny) Osborn.

The family will receive guests Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 1:00 pm. at The Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Road, Maumee, OH 43537.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God, Children's Fund in Jerry's memory.

To leave a special message for Jerry's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
OCT
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The Heritage Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 6, 2020
Gerry was a wonderful man and he loved his family so much.So sad.Noreen and family prayers for you.God bless you all.Tim,Ruthann. Brenda.
Ruthann Warren
Family
October 5, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Gerold B. Osborne. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
