Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
302 W. Harrison St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerold Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerold Raymond Leslie


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerold Raymond Leslie Obituary
Gerold Raymond Leslie

Gerold Raymond Leslie, 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 14, 1945 to James F. and Shirley (Martin) Leslie, Sr. He married his sweetheart, Aida Iris Gonzales on December 24, 1966. Together they had 53 years of a happy and loving marriage. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Gerold loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Gerold honorably served in the United States Air Force. He worked at General Motors for thirty seven and half years. Gerold was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. He enjoyed fishing, car shows, building and tinkering with model cars, air shows, going out to eat and dancing with Aida.

Gerold is survived by his wife, Aida I. Leslie; his two sets of twin daughters, Lisa (Tim) Riley and Lori (Mark) Byczynski, and Terri Pachell and Gerri L. (Brian) Walczak; grandchildren, Andrew Leslie, Steven Byczynski, Hunter Pachell, Morgan H. Walczak, Rachel Marie Byczynski, Allyson Riley, Chase J. Walczak and Skylar Pachell; great-grandchildren, Nero Byczynski and Nora Rae Byczynski.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM-8:00 PM with a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 W. Harrison St., Maumee, Ohio 43537 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gerold's name may be made to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now