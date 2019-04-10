Gerold Raymond Leslie



Gerold Raymond Leslie, 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 14, 1945 to James F. and Shirley (Martin) Leslie, Sr. He married his sweetheart, Aida Iris Gonzales on December 24, 1966. Together they had 53 years of a happy and loving marriage. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Gerold loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.



Gerold honorably served in the United States Air Force. He worked at General Motors for thirty seven and half years. Gerold was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. He enjoyed fishing, car shows, building and tinkering with model cars, air shows, going out to eat and dancing with Aida.



Gerold is survived by his wife, Aida I. Leslie; his two sets of twin daughters, Lisa (Tim) Riley and Lori (Mark) Byczynski, and Terri Pachell and Gerri L. (Brian) Walczak; grandchildren, Andrew Leslie, Steven Byczynski, Hunter Pachell, Morgan H. Walczak, Rachel Marie Byczynski, Allyson Riley, Chase J. Walczak and Skylar Pachell; great-grandchildren, Nero Byczynski and Nora Rae Byczynski.



Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM-8:00 PM with a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 W. Harrison St., Maumee, Ohio 43537 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gerold's name may be made to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left to the family at:



