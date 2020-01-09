|
Gerry E. Place Sr.
Gerry E. Place Sr., 69, died at home in Toledo on Sunday, January. 5, 2020. He has joined his sons, Danny and Gerry Jr. and his brothers, Jack and Don, in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Catherine (Oliver) Place and his daughter Kim Sizemore (Tom). He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren to carry on his legacy. His parents were Forrest and Dorothy Place (Greenwood). He is also survived by siblings, Jan, Terry, Doreen, and Dawn; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gerry worked for the City of Toledo as a Heavy Equipment Operator in Sewer Maintenance. He retired at the age of 51 after 30 years of service. After retirement he met with former co-workers for breakfast weekly. He was a good friend who was loved by all. He worked a part time job at Menards for many years after retiring. He loved to play golf and watch college football, especially Ohio State football.
Gerry coached Pee Wee Baseball for Marshall School from 1978-1990. He was like a second father to the kids on his teams, they all loved him! His son Gerry Jr. was on the team and Danny was the bat boy. When his son Danny got sick, Gerry and Cathy cared for him at home when he was in a coma. Gerry continued to coach even though the medical care at home was very demanding. His compassion, kindness, and generosity were always at play in his life. He always reached out to help neighbors when they needed assistance.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Pat's of Heatherdowns. Luncheon will follow the mass for family and friends.
The family would like to thank Little Bit for her many years of friendship and help during the cancer treatment. They also thank Ohio Living for their compassionate hospice support during this difficult time.
To leave a special message to the family please visit the Facebook page for American Cremation Events.
Any tributes to Gerry's memory can be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020