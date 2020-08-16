Gertrude "Gertie" Domanowski
Gertrude "Gertie" Domanowski, 96, passed peacefully to be with the Lord, on August 13, 2020 at Orchard Villa in Oregon, OH. She was born on May 27, 1924 to Ignatz and Stanislawa (Gruszcynski) Adamski and grew up in Toledo, OH during the Great Depression. She was employed by Lakeside Biscuit Company during the late 1930s - early 1940s to help the family make ends meet. She briefly worked at Champion Sparkplug Company as an assembler.
An unlikely love grew with an unlikely friend, Chester, when he returned home from Berlin, Germany in 1946. They married shortly after, spending over fifty years together raising 5 children in Toledo until his passing in 2008.
Gertie spent much of her life as a loving homemaker for her family and acquired many talents and hobbies over the years. She was mostly known for her baking and extensive sewing projects. Gertie was also known by her family and friends for her sense of humor and down-to-earth personality. She was a constant admirer of nature in her backyard and at her second home in Fremont, OH where she spent two years living at the Elmwood Communities.
Gertie is survived by her sister, Delphine, "Pat" Deca; sons, Bruce Domanowski and Patrick "Domo" Domanowski; daughter, Sophia (Herman) Reineck; daughter-in-law, Lori Domanowski; grandsons, Stephen Domanowski and Ian E. Reineck; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Paige Laughlin and Michael B.D. Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Domanowski; sisters, Virginia "VeeVee" Mruk, Helen Adamski, Dorothy Mruk; brothers, Theodore Adamski, Louis Adamski; and sons, Theodore "Ted" Domanowski and Gregory "Greg" Domanowski.
