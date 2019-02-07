Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Resources More Obituaries for Gertrude Conroy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Gertrude Marie Conroy

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Sister Gertrude Marie Conroy, an educator known for teaching music and singing in choral groups, died Jan. 29 at the Ursuline Center. She was 94.



Her health had been de- clining for several years, said Sister Sandy Sherman, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo. She'd become an unofficial greeter of visitors to the Ursuline Center.



"She was a wonderful presence of warmth and welcome," Sister Sandy said.



When the Toledo Choral Society performed at the Ursuline Center for the 2018 Christmas season, Sister Gertrude Marie was up front, singing along in harmony, Sister Sandy said.



She sang alto in University of Toledo, Lourdes College, and Toledo Symphony choral groups, among others, and in choirs of Gesu Church and St. Joseph Church, Sylvania.



The Rev. Gregory Hite sang with Sister Gertrude Marie in the Gesu choir for several years in the 1970s. Choir members of that era stayed in touch.



"She was a gentle woman, and she loved the church. She loved music," said Father Hite, pastor of St. Peter Parish, Mansfield, Ohio. "She took it upon herself to pray for and support me and my vocation. She really enjoyed our friends, the community that sang there at Gesu Church."



Sister Gertrude Marie taught music at St. Ursula Academy from 1974 into the 1980s. She directed choirs, the brass ensemble, and the orchestra.



"What I appreciated most about Sister Gertrude Mare was she gave us honest feedback," said Peggy Wilson, a 1979 St. Ursula graduate, who learned to play french horn from the sister. "She didn't tell us we were great when we weren't. If we were flat, we were flat. Her commitment was to excellence for us and the music program."



Sister Gertrude Marie was clear: Getting better takes practice - and it takes work.



"Those were life lessons I took from her," said Ms. Wilson, an elementary school art teacher who moved from Ohio 20 years ago, yet visited Sister Gertrude Marie every summer.



"We would laugh and talk a little about the old days, but mostly about life. She just had so much common sense," Ms. Wilson said.



Born June 18, 1924, to Gertrude and Thomas Conroy, she was baptized Ruth Isabel Conroy and grew up on a farm near Wakeman, Ohio. Her father was a violinist, and her mother was the church organist, said niece Mary Frances Nolan Russell. Ruth played trumpet in the high school band at Wakeman.



She entered the Ursuline convent in 1945, and Sister Gertrude Marie made her final profession of vows in 1950. She received bachelor's degrees in education and music from the former Mary Manse College and continued graduate studies in music at the University of Michigan.



She taught grade school, starting at St. Thomas Aquinas, then St. Francis de Sales and Good Shepherd schools in Toledo. She taught at St. Gerard School in Lima, Ohio, and St. Joseph School in Tiffin.



From 1964-71, Sister Gertrude Marie was principal of Nazareth Hall, the boys' boarding school near Grand Rapids, Ohio, run by the Ursuline Sisters. She later was director of food service for the convent at St. Ursula Academy.



"She was an organizer, and her mom and aunts were good cooks," her niece said. "She took over that food service like she was born to it."



There are no immediate survivors.



Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday in the Ursuline Center, with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.