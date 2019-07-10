Gilbert E. Solly



Gilbert E. Solly, 81, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. He was born May 20, 1938 in Toledo, OH, to Jesse and Hazel (Mansberger) Solly.



Gil worked as a forklift driver for American Steel until his retirement in 2003.



He was very much a family man, enjoyed fishing, gardening, and his dogs.



Gil is survived by his children, Patty (Tom) Monroe; Mary Hack; Gregory and Jesse Solly, 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Jeff, and Kevin Solly; and canine companion Bella.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary (2016), daughter, Dawn, and sister, Wanda.



Friends may join the family for visitation at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday July 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the family. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019