Gilbert ValeriusGilbert Floyd Valerius, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Wickliffe, Ohio on July 9, 1937. He was employed for many years as a milkman delivering milk across the city. Gilbert married the love of his life, Henrietta Ann (Luzius) and together they spent many happy years. He enjoyed whittling and wood carving and never passed an opportunity to spend the day fishing. Gilbert is survived by his children Tina Eck, Sandra (Marvin) Butte, Barbara Shull and Lisa Valerius; 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Henrietta; his parents, Floyd and Rose Valerius; his son, Gilbert, Jr.; and his son-in-law, James Eck.Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.