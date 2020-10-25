1/1
Gilbert Valerius
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Valerius

Gilbert Floyd Valerius, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Wickliffe, Ohio on July 9, 1937. He was employed for many years as a milkman delivering milk across the city. Gilbert married the love of his life, Henrietta Ann (Luzius) and together they spent many happy years. He enjoyed whittling and wood carving and never passed an opportunity to spend the day fishing. Gilbert is survived by his children Tina Eck, Sandra (Marvin) Butte, Barbara Shull and Lisa Valerius; 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Henrietta; his parents, Floyd and Rose Valerius; his son, Gilbert, Jr.; and his son-in-law, James Eck.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved