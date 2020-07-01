Gilberto E. Ramirez, Sr.Gilberto E. Ramirez, Sr., age 78, passed away at Swanton Valley Health Care. We should all be comforted in knowing his final days on Earth were very peaceful. Gilberto was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose and Micaela Ramirez. After moving to Toledo, he met Maria Elena and raised a family. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Gilberto was a devout catholic and believed strongly in his faith and supported his family in doing the same. He was a hardworking man putting his family first and always finding a way to provide for them, even in the toughest times. Gilberto worked construction, the Railroad and ultimately retired from the former Roadway Express Trucking Company where he spent 34 years. He was a proud Teamster. Gilberto was an avid Michigan and Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed family get-togethers for football games. He also liked listening to music and dancing with Maria any chance he had. Gilberto was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and friend and will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alamar; brother, Ramon; sister-in-law, Rebecca; and grandson, Emilio Rodriguez. Gilberto is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; children, Gilbert Jr. (Laura), Anita (Pat) Feher, Monica (Ken) Wachowiak, Patricia, Jose (Beverly), Yolanda (Mark) Sholl, and Fernando (Terri); 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Joe E. Ramirez, Weslaco, TX and Raymundo (Alicia) Ramirez, Toledo.The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo (419-392-9500) with a Scripture Service at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 Bancroft St., Toledo. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Adhering to social distancing guidelines during visitation and services.The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and administrative staff at Swanton Valley Healthcare along with the nurses from Ohio Living Hospice for their great care and compassion.Anyone planning an expression of sympathy is asked to consider the Make-A-Wish Foundation as they were instrumental in getting two of his grandchildren through a difficult time.To leave a special message for Gilberto's family, please visit