Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Giovanni Santacroce


1967 - 2019
Giovanni Santacroce Obituary
Giovanni Santacroce

Giovanni "Guido" Santacroce, age 52, of Toledo, passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019. He was born February 22, 1967 in Toledo and graduated from Sylvania Northview High School in 1985. Giovanni received his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Toledo and Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling from Spring Arbor University. He enjoyed playing billiards, reading Stephen King books, and was a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan. His daughter was everything in his life and he had an unwavering passion for counseling those in need.

Giovanni is survived by his wife, Gina (D'Arcangelo) Santacroce; daughter, Sophia Santacroce; father, Guido Santacroce; mother, Jane (Handerhan) Merrill; sisters, Tania (Luca) Matrone and Tarina (Maurizio) Giangiobbe; brother-in-law, Corey Rittenhouse; nephews, Marco, Matteo, Federico, Paolo, and Corey, Jr.; a loving extended family; and his dog, Pepper. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Pasqualina "Pia" Santacroce; and mother-in-law, Claudette (D'Arcangelo) Rittenhouse.

Family and friends may visit the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2-8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
