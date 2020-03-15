|
Mrs. Girija Rao
Mrs. Girija Rao passed away peacefully on March 12 in Bangalore, India with her son and granddaughter holding her hands.
She was preceded in death three months ago by her husband Dr U B Rao. An extremely affectionate, kind, honest, brave and fun loving beautiful human being she lived her life for her husband, children, grandchildren and family. Though raised in small town in a conservative family, she was a trailblazer of many sorts for women of her time; fluent in five languages she was one of the few women who learned to drive in the 60s just so she could drive her children comfortably to a faraway school in the hot Indian summers. She loved sports and competed in tennis tournaments elegantly dressed in a sari.
A very talented cook, she would host wonderful family gatherings, making everyone feel loved often making them eat a belly full in her abundance of affection. She was deeply spiritual and when her husband was ill sacrificed a full head of beautiful hair for his wellbeing.
She laughed a lot with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching their favorite TV shows and enjoyed listening to the backstreet boys with them.
She happily sacrificed her talents and was the main reason for her family"s success and wellbeing.
Mom you are deeply missed and remembered by many. We will meet again, I know you will be waiting to take us in your arms again. God bless and godspeed Raghu Upamaka, Gopi Upamaka, Upamaka Satya Rao Kanchana Rao, Anu Upamaka, Siva Yechoor Poornima, Nirupama, Navin, Neelima, Aashna and Aditya.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020