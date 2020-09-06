Mrs. Gladys B. Kynard
Mrs. Kynard, 90, passed Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was a high school graduate and a housewife.
Surviving are sons, Richard (Patricia), Douglas (Aster), Timothy, Anthony, Dwight (Tina), Curtis and Clyde Kynard and daughters, Ethel Steelman, Mary Kynard, Sandra (Dale) Doublin and Kimberly Woodward.
Visitation, 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Union Grove M. B. Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com