Gladys DonoherGladys Donoher, 90, of Holland, OH, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home in Genacross Lutheran Services – Wolf Creek Campus. She was born on December 28, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to Edward and Gladys (Dackin) Skelly and she married Wallace "Mike" Patrick Donoher.Gladys loved animals and worked for Save-A-Pet for many years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.Gladys is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Zimmerman; grandchildren, Tracey Donoher and Saundra Donoher; great grandchildren, Aaron Donoher, Ciera Neal and Tori Moccabee; and 5 great-great grandchildren; nephew and nieces, Les and Eva McDonald and Linda Toth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike; and sister, Eva Toth.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Swanton Township Cemetery at Airport Highway and Scott Road, Swanton, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed to Genacross Lutheran Services – Wolf Creek Campus, 2001 Perrysburg Holland Rd, Holland, OH 43528 and any no kill animal shelter of the donor's choice.