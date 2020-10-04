1/
Gladys Donoher
1929 - 2020
Gladys Donoher

Gladys Donoher, 90, of Holland, OH, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home in Genacross Lutheran Services – Wolf Creek Campus. She was born on December 28, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to Edward and Gladys (Dackin) Skelly and she married Wallace "Mike" Patrick Donoher.

Gladys loved animals and worked for Save-A-Pet for many years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Gladys is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Zimmerman; grandchildren, Tracey Donoher and Saundra Donoher; great grandchildren, Aaron Donoher, Ciera Neal and Tori Moccabee; and 5 great-great grandchildren; nephew and nieces, Les and Eva McDonald and Linda Toth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike; and sister, Eva Toth.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Swanton Township Cemetery at Airport Highway and Scott Road, Swanton, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed to Genacross Lutheran Services – Wolf Creek Campus, 2001 Perrysburg Holland Rd, Holland, OH 43528 and any no kill animal shelter of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Sylvania Chapel, Holland, OH (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swanton Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
October 3, 2020
Aunt Gladys was a loving kind lady.. She would do anything she could for you.. I remember our Frisch's visits, and her loving Chili.. Our shopping times.. She enjoyed going out to the clubs with us girls to hear music.. All our birthday parties. We had a lot of fun including our secret missions.. I will miss you very much..
Eva Toth McDonald
Family
