Gladys F. Snyder
Gladys F. Snyder, 85, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
She is survived by her loving family; son, Herb Snyder; grandchildren, Eric, Ryan and Stephanie Snyder;great grandchildren, Layla and Dustin.Gladys was preceded by her loving husband, Herbert Snyder and her siblings, Marilyn and Harry.Services will be held at a later date in Millbury, Ohio.The Snyder family would like to thank Health First Hospice for all the loving care and support.Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences atafcfcare.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019