Gladys I. Ford
Gladys I. Ford, age 100, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She was born to the late Rev. William L. and Anna Horst in Hagerstown, MD. On August 15, 1948, Gladys married William Ford in Toledo and they shared 41 years of marriage until his death in 1989. After graduating from Ohio Northern University, she started her teaching career. Staying home while her daughters were young, she retired from Toledo Public Schools in 1973.
Family, church, spending time at the lake and music all played a big part in Gladys' life. She taught Sunday School and served on several committees and organizations at church. She was a church choir director and sang for weddings. After retiring, she delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at the Manor House holiday celebrations, and enjoyed her time making frogs as one of the "Frog Ladies" at Flower Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Louis) and Cheryl (Wiegand); grandchildren, Jill (Jonathan), Megan (Larry), William (Erin), Charles (Jilian), Anna and great grandchildren, Clare, Joshua, Emily, George, Abigail, Owen and Lukas. In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria and brother, William T.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Monroe Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Elizabeth Rand officiating. Contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to Monroe St. United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Ansberg-West Funeral Directors. Condolences for Gladys' family may be expressed online at
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020