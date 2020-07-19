Gladys Louise Kilgore (Askins)
Gladys L. Kilgore, 100, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 16, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Gladys was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to George and Ida (McArthur) Cottman on September 11, 1919. She was a longtime member of the May Elliott Chapter #355 Order of the Eastern Star and Christ United Methodist Church serving as president of the United Methodist Women. Over the years Gladys traveled to fifty states and enjoyed 6 cruises; her favorite being Alaska. In later years she volunteered at Harris Hospital gift shop in North Carolina.
Gladys is survived by her children, Lou Heck and Michael Askins; grandchildren, Michelle, Matt, Scott, Brad, Chad, and Craig; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William M. Askins and A. F. Kilgore; son, William; and siblings, George, Chester, Ronald, Jackie, Lillian, and Margaret.
Private funeral services will be held for immediate family. You may visit www.eggleston-meinert.com
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and view the service via live stream. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Avenue Extension, Oregon, Ohio 43616. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.