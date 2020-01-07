|
|
Gladys Mens
Gladys "Gig" Marie (Meyer) Mens, 95, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio, to Carl N. Meyer and Emma Marie Meyer. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School and earned a business degree from The University of Toledo where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She met her future husband her senior year, a returning Marine Corps Veteran, Robert V. Mens. They were married the following year, September 5, 1947 and blessed with 60 years of marriage. Given the name Giggles, shortened to Gig, she held a great love for life and enjoyed playing golf as a member at Highland Meadows, bridge, and traveling with her loving husband and lifelong friends. She was a long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church, enjoyed spending time with her family, and volunteering at Flower Hospital. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Robert and Carl Meyer.
She will be remembered for her kindness, nurturing, positive attitude, and love of all those around her. Her zest for life was infectious and will be greatly missed though we feel blessed to have had her as long as we did and will cherish and honor her memory in all the years to come.
Gig is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) Mens and Jeffery (Debra) Mens; daughter, Debra (Tom) Richey; grandchildren, Michael (Chivonne) McLaughlin, Nicole Mens, Abbey (Ryan) Sheppard, Brooke (Ben) Kohlhorst, Justin Rawson, Jeff (Michelle) Rawson, Christine (Erik) Lauer and Michelle Mens; 14 great-grandchildren; her nephew, Robert Meyer and niece, Susan Arnold.
Gig's family would like to thank the staff at Kingston Sylvania and Ebeid Hospice for their compassionate care during her last days.
The service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Olivet Lutheran Church (Sylvania, Ohio). Visitation beginning at 10 A.M., followed by church service at 11 A.M.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Gig's memory are asked to consider either Olivet Lutheran Church (5840 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560) or Ebeid Hospice (5340 Harroun Road, Sylvania, OH 43560).
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020