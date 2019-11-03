Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Traynum Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Traynum Sanders In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM
Gladys Traynum Sanders
4-27-1918 - 11-4-1989
We proudly remember the first African American female in Toledo, licensed with the State of Ohio, to sell real estate. She was a political activist, city-wide missionary, Assistant Deputy Registrar for the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles, Notary Public, and tax preparer. In retirement, she lectured on tenant/landlord rights for the Fair Housing Administration. Many organizations benefitted from her membership.
You will always be
remembered
with pride and love.
Julia Ann, Carla,
Chuck & Debbie, Kellen, Dean II (Eric), DaMya,
Dakota, and Dean III
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -