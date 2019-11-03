|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Gladys Traynum Sanders
4-27-1918 - 11-4-1989
We proudly remember the first African American female in Toledo, licensed with the State of Ohio, to sell real estate. She was a political activist, city-wide missionary, Assistant Deputy Registrar for the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles, Notary Public, and tax preparer. In retirement, she lectured on tenant/landlord rights for the Fair Housing Administration. Many organizations benefitted from her membership.
You will always be
remembered
with pride and love.
Julia Ann, Carla,
Chuck & Debbie, Kellen, Dean II (Eric), DaMya,
Dakota, and Dean III
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Nov. 3, 2019