Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
Glee Ann Bryan


1951 - 2019
Glee Ann Bryan Obituary
Glee Ann Bryan

Glee Ann Bryan, 67, of Martin, Ohio passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1951 to William and Eunice (Dauster) Stewart in Toledo. On January 25, 2001 she married James Bryan and he survives her. Glee was a nurse for over 25 years working at St. Luke's Hospital, and Otterbein Portage Nursing Home. She retired in 2012.

Glee is survived by her husband James, son William (Jessica) Koperski, stepsons, Jeremy and Shane Bryan, grandchildren Bradley, Breanna, and Liam Koperski, Jayden Stoner and 9 others, sisters Colette (Charles) Bernthisel and Kathy Gilmore. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Stewart.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday September 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019
