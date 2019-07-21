Glen C. "Biggie" Abrams



Glen C. "Biggie" Abrams, age 89, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH on December 24, 1929 to Glen C. and Lucille (Schneider) Abrams. As a teen, Glen was a Golden Gloves boxer. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating, including ice boating. A self taught mechanic, Glen loved to repair small motors and engines. He was the owner of the former "Pure" gas station on Edgewater Dr. and 145th St. and had retired from the Dana Corp.



Glen is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley (Fox) Abrams; children, Glen Abrams and Ann (Jim) Urban; grandson, Ben Urban; brother, John "Jack" (Sandy) Abrams; sister, Sharon Hogan; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert "Bud" Abrams; and sisters, Lucille Mohr and Eleanore Buder.



Family and friends may visit Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Glen will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery.



Glen's family would like to give a special "thank you" to the home care staff from Hospice of Northwest Ohio and also to Choge, Connie, and Gale. Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or a . Please share condolences at



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019