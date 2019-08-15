The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Dale Shoemaker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Dale Shoemaker Obituary
Glen Dale Shoemaker

Glen Dale Shoemaker, age 92, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Maumee. He was born to Charles and Margaret (Auxter) Shoemaker on April 5, 1927 in Lindsey, Ohio.

Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army. and retired as a Crane Operator. Glen loved fishing, watching movies, going to Florida, and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Shoemaker; son, Michael Shoemaker; brothers, James and Donald Shoemaker. Glen is survived by his daughter, Janine (Rick) Hilbert; grandchildren, Morgan Hilbert, Angel Hilbert, Shianne (Dewayne) Houghtlin, Tammy (Tim) Shelton.

Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo. The Funeral Ceremony will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee Senior Center or Monclova Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now