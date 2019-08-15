|
Glen Dale Shoemaker
Glen Dale Shoemaker, age 92, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Maumee. He was born to Charles and Margaret (Auxter) Shoemaker on April 5, 1927 in Lindsey, Ohio.
Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army. and retired as a Crane Operator. Glen loved fishing, watching movies, going to Florida, and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Shoemaker; son, Michael Shoemaker; brothers, James and Donald Shoemaker. Glen is survived by his daughter, Janine (Rick) Hilbert; grandchildren, Morgan Hilbert, Angel Hilbert, Shianne (Dewayne) Houghtlin, Tammy (Tim) Shelton.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo. The Funeral Ceremony will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee Senior Center or Monclova Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019