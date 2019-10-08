|
Glen Edward Rowe
Glen Edward Rowe, age 50, of Mason, OH, died September 19, 2019. He was born May 3, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to Bruce Rowe and Sally (nee Krasinski) Gawecki. Glen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Bargas) Rowe, daughter Ava Grace Rowe, stepmother Barb Rowe of Toledo, Ohio, brother Doug (Christina) Rowe of Cleveland, Ohio, stepbrother Adam (Gabrielle) Krauss of Columbus, Ohio, stepbrother Corey (Julie) Krauss of Lambertville, as well as several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a large extended family in Ohio and Michigan.
Glen was a giant man with a heart to match. He spent his childhood in Toledo. After high school, he joined the Army, serving in the Persian Gulf War. After an honorable discharge, he returned to the US and attended DeVry University in Texas and attained his degree in computer information systems in 1995. He began his career at Perot Systems, where he worked his entire career, through several ownership changes. During this time in Texas, he became actively involved in local community theater, where he met and married Sandra Rowe. They were blessed with the birth of Ava Grace Rowe in 2008. In 2015, he and his family relocated to Mason, Ohio.
Glen had an infectious sense of humor and a great goofy smile, and was a man who never lost his willingness to take a risk. His favorite activities were those spent with his daughter, Ava. His presence and heart will be missed.
The family will be holding private services.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019