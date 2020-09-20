1/1
Glen Paul Buckenmeyer
Glen Paul Buckenmeyer

A Memorial Mass for Glen Paul Buckemenmeyer, who passed away Wedenesday, April 22, 2020, will be held Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558 or the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/nwohio).

Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
