(News story) Glen W. Nafziger, a lifelong resident of the Archbold area who helped establish the division of agricultural loans at Farmers & Merchants State Bank, died Wednesday at the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was 93.
Mr. Nafziger battled congestive heart failure, and his condition deteriorated following a fall in April that resulted in a broken hip, son Greg Nofziger said.
The elder Nafziger was born April 20, 1927, to William and Ruth Nafziger. After graduating Pettisville High School in 1945, he became what was called a "seagoing cowboy" to help replenish livestock populations in Europe following World War II.
"They were shipping horses and cattle to Europe to repopulate their livestock," son Mark Nafziger said. "They were recruiting farm boys to go on the ships to care for the animals."
Glen Nafziger made two trips, both with an ultimate destination in Poland. During one of the trips, the ship ran aground in Finland and had to be towed to Copenhagen for repairs. The experiences provided ample fodder for a man later known for vivid storytelling.
"He told stories and has pictures of walking the streets of Poland with bombed-out structures," Mark Nafziger said. "We were just fascinated by those stories and looking at slides."
He returned and worked for the former Peoples State Bank in Archbold for a time before he was drafted by the military during the Korean War in 1952. As a Mennonite and conscientious objector, he went into an alternative service division and was sent to India to serve in a leprosy hospital for two years.
Upon returning, he married the former Doris Holaway on June 4, 1955, and became an accountant for Yoder & Frey auctioneers in Archbold. He then spent time as a bank examiner for the state of Ohio before being hired by Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
"At that time, it was a one-office bank with maybe three or four people," Greg Nafziger said. The bank now has numerous branches in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.
Being a farmer of crops and livestock himself, it was Glen Nafziger who suggested the bank create a special division for agricultural loans, his son said.
"Agricultural loans are quite unique," Greg Nafziger said. "He saw a need for a department specializing in agricultural loans with people who understood agriculture. They put him in charge of it."
He retired in 1992 as a vice president after 40 years with Farmers & Merchants.
At a time when many Mennonite churches were splitting, Glen and Doris Nafziger became charter members of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold when it formed in 1955. Daughter Laura Hoag said faith guided every aspect of her father's life.
"He was so humble, and he did not feel like any of his accomplishments were his own accomplishments," she said. "They were through the grace of God and God's gifts. It was the way he lived his life."
After retirement, Glen Nafziger poured his energy into giving back through various causes including Reach Up ministry at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, son Mark Nafziger's Brush Creek Pottery at Sauder Village, the Mennonite Central Committee thrift store in Archbold, and hosting exchange students from around the world through the International Volunteer Exchange Program.
"It was love for all human beings, without any conditions," Ms. Hoag said. "It was all rooted in love. ... He would be present with people. If you were talking to him, he was focused on you."
He loved music and theater, singing in a number of choirs and ensembles and performing at Archbold Community Theater. Following heart-bypass surgery at age 54, he developed a love of fitness and enjoyed jogging and biking.
Mr. Nafziger's wife died in 2012. Surviving are sons Gregory, Mark, and Matthrew Nafziger; daughters Maribeth Nyce, Sue Paden, and Laura Hoag; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He elected to donate his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. A private family service will be held Sunday, with the video to be posted later to glennafziger.wordpress.com.
The family suggests tributes to the Mennonite Central Committee, the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Sunshine Inc., or another charity.
