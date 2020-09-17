Glenadine Maley
On September 14, 2020 Glenadine Maley passed away at age 93.
Glenny was born September 22, 1926 in Madison Township, Michigan to John and Rosa Taylor. She attended Scott & Woodward High School. She married Robert E. Maley Sr. on August 12th, 1944 and were married 61 years. They raised two sons Robert and Jeffrey.
She was a member of the Yondota Chapter of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Glenny worked as a demonstrator for Stanley Home Products and then became the manager of the Toledo Branch. After retiring, she became very interested in playing bridge. She loved competition of any type. During this time she ran a bridge game and was involved in other bridge clubs. The thing she loved most of all was spending time with her family. Her sons and their families were the highlight of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Maley Sr.; son, Dr. Robert E. Maley; brothers, Hershel, Virgil, and Hurley Taylor; sisters, Gertrude Porter and Catherine Wright; and her parents, John W. and Rosa B. Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Tonya) Maley; daughter-in-law, Carol Maley; grandchildren, Eric (Becky) Maley, Dr. Matthew (Renee) Maley, Stephanie (Brian) Green, Cassie Maley and Dustin Maley; great grandchildren, Evan, Kate, Andrew, Blake, Allison, Abigail and Jillian.
Friends may visit the family at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after 10 a.mm where memorial services will follow at 12 noon. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
