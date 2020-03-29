|
|
Mrs. Glenda Faye (Ward) Fenwick
Mrs. Glenda Faye Ward Fenwick (Faye) passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1935 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to the loving marital union of Otis Leon Ward, a WWI Army corporal, and Robbie Jacqueline Caple Ward, a Registered Nurse. A lifelong Catholic, Faye attended Holy Epiphany Catholic School for Girls in Leavenworth, Kansas where she was taught by the Oblate Sisters of Providence (the first successful Roman Catholic sisterhood in the world established by women of African descent). Later, when her family moved to Kansas City, Kansas, Faye graduated in the top of her class from the nationally acclaimed Sumner High School in 1952.
In 1956, she graduated with honors from Freedmen's School of Nursing (now, Howard University School of Nursing) as a Registered Nurse, following in the footsteps of her mother and two older sisters. Faye began her nursing career as a caring pediatric nurse and later served as a public health nurse in Washington DC and Nashville, Tennessee hospitals.
On December 20, 1960, Faye married Dr. Joseph Wyeth Fenwick, III, her devoted and loving husband of 60 years. Faye was a Godly woman and wife with high standards who was a loving, deeply devoted and fun Mom to their five children: Russell Craig, Leslie Theresa, John Robert, Jason Wyeth, and Chike Akua (formerly, Justin Ward). Faye's family was her pride and joy! She loved being a Mom, traveling with her husband and children (into their adulthood) on summer vacations, to professional conferences, and abroad to Europe and the Caribbean. She thoroughly enjoyed all types of music and for decades sang in Gesu's choir and two community choirs. She often played the piano for her children – her favorite piece was Debussy's Clair De Lune – and, she especially appreciated the great jazz pianists. Her heart was filled with music and she made her family's home nurturing and overflowing with love, intelligent activities, laughter and fun!
For more than 50 years, Faye exemplified selfless leadership in numerous volunteer organizations – locally, regionally and nationally. An energetic and serious volunteer and successful fundraiser, she was an active member of the Toledo Symphony League and Toledo Opera Guild, and supported the Toledo Museum of Art. Faye served on the Medical Mutual of Ohio Insurance Advisory Board and was a member of the Institutional Review Board for the Medical College of Ohio. A Charter Member of the Toledo Chapter of the Links, Inc, she twice served as president of the chapter, and as president of the Study Hour Club, one of Toledo's oldest book clubs dedicated to arts and cultural programming in the region. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Faye was also a long-term volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She had a profoundly altruistic and kind heart and modeled the aphorism leadership is service.
A life-long learner, Faye earned bachelors and master's degrees in education (with specializations in public health and gerontology) from the University of Toledo in 1986 and 1988, respectively. Faye was frequently featured in local newspapers as a fundraiser extraordinaire, hostess of special gatherings, lead volunteer and enthusiastic patron of the arts. Truly beautiful inside and out, Faye was a remarkable woman and memorable to all who met her!
Mrs. Fenwick was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Otis and Robbie Ward; her older sisters, Betty Jane Ward Taliaferro and Alice Marie Ward Russell; her older brother, Irvin Kimmons Ward, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Will C. Taliaferro.
She is survived by her loving, attentive and dedicated husband, Dr. Joseph Wyeth Fenwick, III; loving and devoted daughter and sons, Russell, Leslie, John, Jason and Chike (formerly, Justin); daughter-in-law, Willette Akua; son-in-law, H. Patrick Swygert; seven grandchildren, Ileana, Olivia, and Jason (Jr.) Fenwick, Jaelyn and Jenna Fenwick, Jahbari and Amari Akua; and her great grandson, Kaiden Moses.
The Funeral Mass for Mrs. Fenwick will be private and closed to the public due to required COVID restrictions. It will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Gesu Roman Catholic Church where Mrs. Fenwick was a member for nearly 50 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Glenda Faye Ward Fenwick Endowed Scholarship at the Howard University School of Nursing. To share your prayers and thoughts go to NewcomerToledo.com
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020