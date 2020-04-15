Glenda J. Clark Glenda J. Clark, age 79, of Toledo, passed away April 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Glenda was born March 14, 1941 in Toledo to Idus and Lontina (Finley) Brown. She was employed with the Jeep Corporation before retiring. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Idus Brown and Lontina Robinson and sister, Iva Brown. She is survived by her children, Beverly Clark, Lontina Clark, Carl Clark, James Clark, Eric Clark and Darlene (Anthony) Holbert; sisters, Leona Brown and Wilma Brown; 19 grandchildren (special grandkids, Anthony, Elizabeth, Tageona and John) and 21 great grandchildren; nephew Darrell (Heidi) Berry. Visitation and Services for Glenda will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Glenda's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts. To leave a special message for Glenda's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 15, 2020.