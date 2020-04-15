Glenda J. Clark
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda J. Clark Glenda J. Clark, age 79, of Toledo, passed away April 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Glenda was born March 14, 1941 in Toledo to Idus and Lontina (Finley) Brown. She was employed with the Jeep Corporation before retiring. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Idus Brown and Lontina Robinson and sister, Iva Brown. She is survived by her children, Beverly Clark, Lontina Clark, Carl Clark, James Clark, Eric Clark and Darlene (Anthony) Holbert; sisters, Leona Brown and Wilma Brown; 19 grandchildren (special grandkids, Anthony, Elizabeth, Tageona and John) and 21 great grandchildren; nephew Darrell (Heidi) Berry. Visitation and Services for Glenda will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Glenda's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts. To leave a special message for Glenda's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved