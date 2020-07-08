1/1
Glenda J. Weatherford
1940 - 2020
Glenda J. Weatherford

Glenda J. Weatherford, age 80, passed Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. The daughter of Everett and Edna Bundy, she was born May 27, 1940, in Toledo. Glenda was a avid sports fan. She enjoy MMA, the Tigers and anything Syracuse. She loved her trips to the casinos and playing the slots. The light of her life was her children and grandchildren, who she enjoyed spending time with.

She is survived by her children, Gordon (Amy) Weatherford, Jr., Mark Weatherford, Shawn Weatherford; grandchildren, Samantha, Cory, Stacey, Jessica, Joshua, Jennifer, Madison, Maci, Sidney, Shawn, Jr., J.J., Tristan; and a sister, Laura Golatka. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Gordon; daughter, Tammie Lajoie and numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends may visit on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave., where a service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
9
Service
01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
