Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Resources
More Obituaries for Glendora Timony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony Obituary
Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony

Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony died peacefully in her sleep November 19, 2019. She was born February 19, 1930 to James and Rose Cahill in Cleveland, OH.

With skates strapped on, gliding across ice, she met and married Donald Timony. She had a son Daniel (deceased) and daughters Glenni (Gordon) Light and Lenore (Ed) Howard. Her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren always brought smiles to her face and filled her heart with warmth and joy.

Glendora was the bookkeeper and co-owner of Timony Railway Construction Company for over 30 years. However, if you had ever caught her during her free time, she would either be attending to her flower and vegetable gardens or bird watching. As an artistic and crafty lady, she always had plenty of supplies on hand and never met a fabric store she didn't like. Her treasure trove of unique fabrics was a testament to her love of quilting providing many hours of pleasure. Food and cooking ideas were always being invented and swirling around in her head, as if her mind was a complex and intricate cookbook of its own.

Being a depression baby, taking grandchildren to the grocer, walking each isle, discussing various delicious possibilities for meals and letting the grandchildren get whatever their hearts desired gave her great delight. Glendora was involved in many organizations over the years - scouting, Al Anon, Red Hats, quilting groups and at church where she loved to wash and iron the alter linens.

Per her request, there will be no visitation and internment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Coyle Funeral Home is caring for the family. Donations can be made to feedtoledo.org

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glendora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -