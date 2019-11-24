|
|
Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony
Glendora Marie (Cahill) Timony died peacefully in her sleep November 19, 2019. She was born February 19, 1930 to James and Rose Cahill in Cleveland, OH.
With skates strapped on, gliding across ice, she met and married Donald Timony. She had a son Daniel (deceased) and daughters Glenni (Gordon) Light and Lenore (Ed) Howard. Her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren always brought smiles to her face and filled her heart with warmth and joy.
Glendora was the bookkeeper and co-owner of Timony Railway Construction Company for over 30 years. However, if you had ever caught her during her free time, she would either be attending to her flower and vegetable gardens or bird watching. As an artistic and crafty lady, she always had plenty of supplies on hand and never met a fabric store she didn't like. Her treasure trove of unique fabrics was a testament to her love of quilting providing many hours of pleasure. Food and cooking ideas were always being invented and swirling around in her head, as if her mind was a complex and intricate cookbook of its own.
Being a depression baby, taking grandchildren to the grocer, walking each isle, discussing various delicious possibilities for meals and letting the grandchildren get whatever their hearts desired gave her great delight. Glendora was involved in many organizations over the years - scouting, Al Anon, Red Hats, quilting groups and at church where she loved to wash and iron the alter linens.
Per her request, there will be no visitation and internment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Coyle Funeral Home is caring for the family. Donations can be made to feedtoledo.org
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019