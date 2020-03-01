Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C.
1632 N. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C.
1632 N. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Glendora Simmons

Glendora Simmons Obituary
Mrs. Glendora Simmons

Mrs. Simmons, 62, passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a 1975 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a cook for the Lucas County Corrections Center.

She is survived by daughter, Crystal M. Simmons; 7 grand and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frederick R., Mark (Phyllis) and Efrem Simmons; sisters, Zena (Johnnie) May and Olalia F. (Daryl, Sr.) McCoy.

Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 1632 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
