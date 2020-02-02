Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Wake
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Covenant Church
2519 Stickney Ave.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
New Covenant Church
2519 Stickney Ave.
Glenease Waytt


1930 - 2020
Glenease Waytt Obituary
Glenease Waytt

Glenease Wyatt

January 1, 1930 - January 27, 2020

Glenease departed from this life suddenly at UTMC on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was a sweet spirited woman who loved the Lord and her family dearly. She worked at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center for 30 years where she was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Wyatt; her sons, Jerry Harris and Sebourne Harris and her daughter, Dorothy Minggia. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Joann Turk, Iris McGee (Terrance McGee), Kendra Wyatt all of Toledo Oh, Karen Dixon (Thomas Dixon) of Cedar Bluff, Al. and brother, Noah Harris of Atlanta, Ga. along with three generations of grandchildren. Wake services will be held at Coyle funeral home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Covenant Church, 2519 Stickney Ave. with family hour from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. and actual service to begin at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers in their time of grief.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
