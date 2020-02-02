|
|
Glenease Waytt
Glenease Wyatt
January 1, 1930 - January 27, 2020
Glenease departed from this life suddenly at UTMC on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was a sweet spirited woman who loved the Lord and her family dearly. She worked at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center for 30 years where she was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Wyatt; her sons, Jerry Harris and Sebourne Harris and her daughter, Dorothy Minggia. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Joann Turk, Iris McGee (Terrance McGee), Kendra Wyatt all of Toledo Oh, Karen Dixon (Thomas Dixon) of Cedar Bluff, Al. and brother, Noah Harris of Atlanta, Ga. along with three generations of grandchildren. Wake services will be held at Coyle funeral home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Covenant Church, 2519 Stickney Ave. with family hour from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. and actual service to begin at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers in their time of grief.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020