Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Shinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn A. Shinn


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn A. Shinn Obituary
Glenn A. Shinn

Glenn A. Shinn, 98, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Friendship Village in Columbus, OH where he lived for nearly 3 years. He was born November 13, 1921 in Fultonham, OH to the late James H. and Florence (Burns) Shinn being the youngest of 8 children.

After graduating from Waite High School, Toledo, OH he was employed as a foreman at Willys-Overland. Later after 38 years on the B & O Railroad he retired as an engineer. He then worked for 10 years at a Cincinnati car auction. Glenn enjoyed creatively carving walking sticks for friends; and carved dozens of them. He was an avid reader and one could always see him reading his beloved Bible or enjoying a Louis L'Amour or Zane Grey book. He and his beloved wife of nearly 76 years, "Ruthie" traveled many places covering all 50 States, each Canadian province, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and many European destinations. He loved Jesus and was looking forward to joining his family in heaven.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Behm) and grandson, Timothy Shinn as well as 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary Ann Gray (Ron), Floyd (Shirley) Shinn and Doris "Dodie" (Bill) Kirby; 6 grandchildren, Lori Wyeth, Jeff Gray, Troy (Teresa) Shinn, Lisa (Chris) Westfall, Robin (Jim) Cole and Ben Kirby; 7 great-grandchildren, Lindsey Gray, Noah and Emma Shinn, Arielle Westfall, Cami and Caiden Cole, and Debby Kirby and loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, Friday, 13 December 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 concluding with a service to honor Glenn's life at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery near Walbridge, OH.

Memorials are suggested to American Bible Society, 101 East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. # 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -