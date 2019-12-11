|
Glenn A. Shinn
Glenn A. Shinn, 98, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Friendship Village in Columbus, OH where he lived for nearly 3 years. He was born November 13, 1921 in Fultonham, OH to the late James H. and Florence (Burns) Shinn being the youngest of 8 children.
After graduating from Waite High School, Toledo, OH he was employed as a foreman at Willys-Overland. Later after 38 years on the B & O Railroad he retired as an engineer. He then worked for 10 years at a Cincinnati car auction. Glenn enjoyed creatively carving walking sticks for friends; and carved dozens of them. He was an avid reader and one could always see him reading his beloved Bible or enjoying a Louis L'Amour or Zane Grey book. He and his beloved wife of nearly 76 years, "Ruthie" traveled many places covering all 50 States, each Canadian province, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and many European destinations. He loved Jesus and was looking forward to joining his family in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Behm) and grandson, Timothy Shinn as well as 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary Ann Gray (Ron), Floyd (Shirley) Shinn and Doris "Dodie" (Bill) Kirby; 6 grandchildren, Lori Wyeth, Jeff Gray, Troy (Teresa) Shinn, Lisa (Chris) Westfall, Robin (Jim) Cole and Ben Kirby; 7 great-grandchildren, Lindsey Gray, Noah and Emma Shinn, Arielle Westfall, Cami and Caiden Cole, and Debby Kirby and loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, Friday, 13 December 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 concluding with a service to honor Glenn's life at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery near Walbridge, OH.
Memorials are suggested to American Bible Society, 101 East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. # 170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019