Glenn D. Stinson, age 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare of Sylvania. He was born December 10, 1942 to Alvin and Helen (Monaghan) Stinson. Glenn graduated from Swanton High School and on October 31, 1960, he married Karen Raker. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2013.



Glenn worked 30 years for the Dana Corporation. He enjoyed going to the casinos, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He loved going to MIS with his son Barry and watching Indy and Nascar racing. In his early years, he loved raising and showing horses. Glenn and Karen also enjoyed wintering in Leesburg, Florida.



He is survived by his children, Wendy Stinson of Delta, OH; Barry (Lori) Stinson of Swanton; grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Stinson, Kaitlyn (Travis) Shaller, Jake (Tayler) Stinson and Hannah Stinson; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxon and Kendell, brother, Bobby (Sandy) Stinson; sister, Shirley (Randy) Mastin and Arvella Dickman; sister-in-law, Sharon Stinson and brother-in-law, Roger (Grace) Raker, and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his wife, Karen, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Stinson and Jerry Stinson; brother-in-law, James Dickman; nephew, Matthew Raker and niece, Janet Stinson.



Family and friends may visit Sunday, June 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment at Raker Cemetery in Delta will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton American Legion.



