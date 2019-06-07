Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Stinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn D. Stinson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn D. Stinson Obituary
Glenn D. Stinson

Glenn D. Stinson, age 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare of Sylvania. He was born December 10, 1942 to Alvin and Helen (Monaghan) Stinson. Glenn graduated from Swanton High School and on October 31, 1960, he married Karen Raker. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2013.

Glenn worked 30 years for the Dana Corporation. He enjoyed going to the casinos, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He loved going to MIS with his son Barry and watching Indy and Nascar racing. In his early years, he loved raising and showing horses. Glenn and Karen also enjoyed wintering in Leesburg, Florida.

He is survived by his children, Wendy Stinson of Delta, OH; Barry (Lori) Stinson of Swanton; grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Stinson, Kaitlyn (Travis) Shaller, Jake (Tayler) Stinson and Hannah Stinson; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxon and Kendell, brother, Bobby (Sandy) Stinson; sister, Shirley (Randy) Mastin and Arvella Dickman; sister-in-law, Sharon Stinson and brother-in-law, Roger (Grace) Raker, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Karen, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Stinson and Jerry Stinson; brother-in-law, James Dickman; nephew, Matthew Raker and niece, Janet Stinson.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, June 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment at Raker Cemetery in Delta will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton American Legion.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now