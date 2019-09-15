|
Glenn D. Whittaker
After a 7 year hard fought battle, Glenn lost his fight with ALS surrounded by his loving wife and children Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH to Lois Labun and the late Willis Whittaker in 1957, he was raised in Temperance, MI and graduated from Bedford High School in 1975. After 25 years at General Motors, he retired and moved to Florida to marry the love of his life, Cindy, in 1998. After moving to Florida, he was an industrial machine repairman and mentor at Precision Performance Parts and KafTech.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Cindy; sons, Jason, Toledo, OH, Jesse (Sarah), Petersburg, MI, Jonah (Erica), Toledo, OH; and daughter, Jaime, Erie, MI; Grandsons, Connor and Donovan; Mother, Lois Whittaker, Temperance, MI; brother, Lynn (Carol) Whittaker, South Bend, IN; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Whittaker and brother, Larry Whittaker.
He was a friend to everyone he met and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an extraordinary person and will be remembered and missed by many.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Temperance, MI Sept. 21, 2019 at 10 am; followed by burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Temperance, MI. A Celebration of Life will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Temperance, MI.
Please consider a donation to the ALS Association Florida Chapter at www.alsafl.org.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019