Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Matthew Catholic Church
9111 90th Ave
Largo, FL 33777
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn D. Whittaker


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn D. Whittaker Obituary
Glenn D. Whittaker

After a 7 year hard fought battle, Glenn lost his fight with ALS surrounded by his loving wife and children Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH to Lois Labun and the late Willis Whittaker in 1957, he was raised in Temperance, MI and graduated from Bedford High School in 1975. After 25 years at General Motors, he retired and moved to Florida to marry the love of his life, Cindy, in 1998. After moving to Florida, he was an industrial machine repairman and mentor at Precision Performance Parts and KafTech.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Cindy; sons, Jason, Toledo, OH, Jesse (Sarah), Petersburg, MI, Jonah (Erica), Toledo, OH; and daughter, Jaime, Erie, MI; Grandsons, Connor and Donovan; Mother, Lois Whittaker, Temperance, MI; brother, Lynn (Carol) Whittaker, South Bend, IN; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Whittaker and brother, Larry Whittaker.

He was a friend to everyone he met and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an extraordinary person and will be remembered and missed by many.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Temperance, MI Sept. 21, 2019 at 10 am; followed by burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Temperance, MI. A Celebration of Life will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Temperance, MI.

Please consider a donation to the ALS Association Florida Chapter at www.alsafl.org.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.