Glenn Dale Beard



Glenn Dale Beard, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 16, 1942 in Toledo to the late Glen and Shirley (Mason) Beard. Despite battling cancer for the last several years, he continued whole-heartedly volunteering his time in helping others. Making a difference was his greatest lifelong accomplishment. He was an active member of Wood County Baptist Church for over forty years.



Glenn had a mechanical adaptitude, through which he generously helped others. He enjoyed working with electronics, computers, vehicles, and was fascinated by car shows, wheat-thresher festivals, airplane museums, and by any opportunity to explore historical machines. Careerwise he was a sheet metal journeyman and retired from Bowling Green State University as a building maintenance personnel employee.



He will be remembered for his loyalty to family, love of Hallmark movies, light-hearted razzing, and his food favorite, ice cream.



Glenn is survived by five children, Randy (Beard) Tober, Rusty (Beard) Farr, Lori (Beard) Wentling, Robert Beard, and Daniel Beard. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Charles Beard. He loved joking with his twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Also surviving him are younger siblings, Tom, John, Tim, Richard, and Julie (Beard) Lowe. Glenn was preceded in death by his dear friend, Betty Clarke- Palmer.



In a final loving act for humanity, Glenn gifted his body to Research For Life, hoping to benefit others.





