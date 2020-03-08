|
|
Glenn E. Crego
Glenn E. Crego, age 95 and resident of Sylvania, Ohio, died on March 3 in his home at the Sunset Village senior living facility.
Born on July 27, 1924 to Elmer and Ethelyn Crego, Glenn grew up in Sylvania, attending Burnham High School. There, his outstanding athletic talent earned him letters in football, basketball, and tennis. After graduating in 1942, he entered Michigan State University, majoring in forestry. His university studies, however, would come to an abrupt conclusion as he began his military service in December of 1942. He served as a staff sergeant in the 103rd Infantry Division in the European Theater, receiving an EAME campaign ribbon with two bronze stars.
Upon completing his World War II service in March of 1946, he met and then married Bonnie Mae Romberger, who became his wife on November 29, 1946. Together, they would raise four children and celebrate sixy-nine wedding anniversaries until Bonnie's death in 2016.
Vocationally, Glenn went into business with his father as co-owner of Crego Motor Sales. He remained in the automobile business for twenty-five years. In the early 1970's, his interests turned into real estate. Thus, he took on the responsibilities of a salesman/broker for both McCarthy and Wells Bowen Real Estate companies. He retired in 1980.
Preceding Glenn in death were his parents, Elmer and Ethelyn Crego; his daughter, Jill Ann; and his beloved wife, Bonnie.
He is survived by his children, Craig (Robin), Clifton, and Nancy; his three grandchildren, Kelly Crego, Maya Bennardo, and Rachael Waggoner; and his great-grandchildren, Autumn and Lincoln – all of whom brought him much love and joy.
In keeping with Glenn's final wishes, his earthly remains will be cremated; additionally, there will not be a funeral service. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider a donation to the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.toledocremation.com
As for now, please carry on…
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020