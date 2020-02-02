|
|
Glenn Edward Campbell
Glenn Edward Campbell passed away at home on Thursday January 30, 2020 in Whitehouse, Ohio. Glenn was born September 3rd, 1934 to Thomas Grant Campbell and Eva Elizabeth Henry in Willard, Ohio. He graduated from Leipsic Public School in 1952. He married Patricia Burner on November 6, 1955 in Leipsic, Ohio. They were very, very proud parents of six sons.
Glenn worked for Toledo Edison and RCA Theater Division. He was also a successful Toledo Real Estate Salesman. Glenn was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse, OH; Barton Smith Masonic Lodge; and Zenobia Shriners of Toledo. He has been a licensed amateur radio operator (W8WGC) since 1952. He shared his love of trains with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, David Edward (Jenny) Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Daniel Alan (Mary) Campbell of Whitehouse, Joel Douglas (Kellie) Campbell of Queen Creek Arizona, James Thomas (Cheryl) Campbell of Mesa Arizona, Christopher Scott (Carole) Campbell of Whitehouse, and Andrew Mark (Patricia) Campbell of Toledo and eleven grandchildren, Andrew and Joseph, Kate and Kevin, Melissa, Megan and Kyle, Jennifer and Kayla, Sara and Luke and four great grandchildren Aubrey and Everett, Mark and Campbell James.
Per Glenn's wishes, there will be no visitation and the service will be private; memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donors' choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020