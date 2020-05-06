Glenn Gordon Johnson
1930 - 2020
Glenn Gordon Johnson

10/15/1930 - 05/02/2020

Glenn Gordon Johnson, age 89, of Monclova, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova. He was born on October 15, 1930 in Astoria, South Dakota to John and Betsey (Haugland) Johnson. Glenn was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in accounting and began working for City Auto Stamping. He also worked for Sheller-Globe for 31 years and then later for Ramm Fence Systems for 13 years. Glenn was a longtime and active member of the Community of Christ Lutheran Church, the American Legion and enjoyed golfing.

Glenn is survived by his sons, Gary, Philip (Jennifer); daughter-in-law, Sheri Johnson; 5 grandchildren, Amanda (Todd) Karazim, Adam (Anastasia) Johnson, Alyse Johnson (Chip), Elizabeth (Corbin) Fruchey, Rachel (Steve) Hammersmith; great-grandchildren, Brady, Kenzley, and Jackson Karazim and Mckenzie Hammersmith; sister, Loraine Robinson; and brother-in-law James Ludwick. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosa Lee; and son, Michael Johnson.

Due to the health pandemic services will be private, but may be viewed on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Glenn's obituary page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
