Glenn H. Wendt
It is with great sadness that the family of Glenn Wendt announces his passing on September 2, 2020, at the age of 95, in Toledo, OH.
Born to Otto and Alvina Wendt in 1925, he attended Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School and graduated from Jesup Wakeman Scott High School. He married Phyllis Asmussen in 1948.
Glenn worked as an electrical supervisor at the Surface Combustion Company, and after his retirement, he was a Customer Service Representative for Syncor International. He was a former member of St. Petri Lutheran Church (where he taught Sunday School and was its Treasurer) and was a current member of Grace Lutheran Church. Glenn was a past master of the former Boaz Masonic Lodge #669 and was a current member of Robinson Locke Masonic Lodge #659. He was a 32nd Degree Member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo.
He was a past president of the Lutheran men's bowling league, as well as an avid golfer. He loved working with wood. Glenn and Phyllis loved to travel all over the United States – his 25 years of vacations on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina with his wife, daughter, and family were the highlight of his summers. He adored his family, who played such an active role in his life.
Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis; his daughter, Kimberly (Sherwood) McBroom; and his grandchildren, Evan (Tiffany) McBroom, Claire McBroom (Noah Lamprecht), Katrin McBroom (John Roberts), Scott (Melissa) McBroom, and Cari (Scott) Elden. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Riley, Jackie, Ryan, Zach, Grace and Sophia. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Carl (Charlotte) and Warren (Irene), and sister, Ilah Bennett.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Steven Zook and his team of hospitalists, the healthcare staff at Toledo Hospital and the team of caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their extraordinary care.
Burial will be private but a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com