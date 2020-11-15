1/1
Glenn Hathaway
Glenn Hathaway

Glenn Ross Hathaway, 70, of Oregon, passed away peacefully in his residence with his wife by his side on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Glenn was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 4, 1950, to Paul and Peg (Sturgill) Hathaway. Glenn graduated from Waite High School in 1968. On August 11, 1984, he married Jean Sitko, who survives. He retired from Chrysler in 2005.

In addition to his wife, Jean, Glenn is also survived a special Aunt Judy DeGregorio and special cousin Lori Concepcion. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Hathaway.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
