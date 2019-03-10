Glenn L. Calhoun Jr.



Glenn L. Calhoun, Jr., age 90, died Friday March 1, 2019 from complications following a broken hip. He was also suffering from dementia for the last two years. He was born in Toledo, OH to Glenn and Helen Calhoun and was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School.



Glenn enlisted in the Navy immediately after high school and was a WWII veteran. After his discharge, he went to work with the railroad and retired from CSX management. He was an active Mason and served as Master of St. John's Lodge #13, Dayton, OH from 1977 to 1978. After retirement he served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.



Glenn is survived by daughters Sharon Spentoff (Robert), Toledo, OH, Janis Sauer (Robert), Pleasanton, CA, and Susan Calhoun, Oregon, OH. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Calhoun (Mary), Lathrup Village, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Mildred.



The family would like to thank the Browning Masonic Community Pathways Unit for their loving care during his battle with dementia.



There will be no services and burial will be private.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019