Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
More Obituaries for Glenn Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn W. Dalton Jr.


1936 - 2020
Glenn W. Dalton Jr. Obituary
Glenn W. Dalton Jr.

Glenn W. Dalton Jr., 83, of Oregon, Ohio passed away February 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Toledo. Glenn was born in Brownsville, PA on June 8, 1936. He later moved to Youngstown, then Oregon, and eventually Marion. Glenn graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1954. He excelled at Math in high school. Glenn sang with BGSU Men's Chorus while attending BGSU for 3 years as a Math Education Major. He was an athlete, running cross country and playing tennis. Glenn was a member of the Marion Christian Church—Disciples of Christ President of Deacons. He served as a Baseball Commissioner for Little League and coached touch football, track, and basketball at the YMCA as well as serving as a high school basketball referee. Glenn was a lifelong Pittsburg Steelers fan. He worked as a purchasing manager at companies in Milan and Oregon.

Glenn started Dalton and Associates (accounting, payroll, and tax service) in 1978 with his second wife Sally Dalton; retiring in 2014. He enjoyed model railroading, of which HO scale was his favorite. He was a collector and enthusiast.

He is survived by children, Glenn (Sharon) Dalton III, Tammy (Robert) Schriever and Scott (Sherri) Dalton; step-daughters, Amy (Paul) Heuring and Jill (Matt) Spaulding; grandchildren, Stefanie (Ting) Jones, Melanie Jones, Scott Schriever, Stephanie Schriever, Larissa (Jonathan) Stephanoff, Justin (Krista) Dalton, Nathaniel (Jennifer) Dalton, Sean Dalton, Matthew Dalton, Kirsten Heuring, Zachary Spaulding and Connor Spaulding; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Ellis and Cordelia Dalton and his beloved cat, TC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Sr. and Genevieve Dalton; wife, Sally in 2018 and a brother, Ronald Dalton.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Missio Global Ministries, Inc.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
