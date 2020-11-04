Glenna J. VinetGlenna J. Vinet age 71, of Oregon passed away November 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Glenna was born to Charles and Ruby (Chapman) Smoot on May 2, 1949 in Accoville, West Virginia. She attended Clay High School and went on to cosmetology school. Glenna worked as a hostess at the Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World when it first opened in the 70s. Glenna married the love of her life Jim on July 23, 1977 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved her family and friends, her Dr. Phil and HGTV. Glenna enjoyed going to school and sporting events for her grandchildren, traveling to Florida in the winter with her mother and hanging out with her sisters and girlfriends.Glenna is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Ellie, Inez, Amber and Erika (Andrew); 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; mother, Ruby Smoot; siblings, Kenny (Mary) Smoot, Dave Smoot, Marcy Amerson, Mark Smoot, Tammi Frampton and Joyce (Rich) McGee and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; siblings, Christine, Terry, Chuck, Patricia, Rick and Connie.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel Oregon on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.