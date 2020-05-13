Ms. Glorasteen NewbernMs. Glorasteen Newbern was born in 1925 to Thomas and Addie (Smith) Patton in Marion, Alabama. At the age of seven, the family moved to Toledo, Ohio. Glorasteen was educated in the Toledo Public School System where she graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School in 1943.Sister Newbern accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member and the oldest member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toledo, Ohio, under the pastorate of Pastor Talmadge Thomas.Glorasteen worked in the food industry as a cook for many years retiring in the early nineties. Glorasteen loved God and Family. Nothing gave her more joy than going to church, helping others and spending time with her family. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. On May 4, 2020, after suffering a stroke, Glorasteen's spirit left her body and she went to heaven to be with the Lord.Glorasteen was preceded in death by both parents; spouses, Richard McConnell, Sr. and Robert L. Newbern, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, (Richard (Kim) McConnell, Jr., Robert Lee (Lisa) Newbern, and Thomas (Darlene) Newbern; special granddaughter/daughter, Tonya Mickles; grandchildren, (Jason, Eboni, Royce, Darrell, Terrence, Brian, Richandra, Alisha and Christopher); twenty great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild and a host other children who called her "granny or grandma", cousins and friends.A public viewing of her body will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 3:30pm to 6:00pm at C. Brown Funeral Home, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral services. There will be a memorial service at a later date.*If you wish to make a monetary donation, please donate to Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Glorasteen Newbern Educational Scholarship Fund, 701 Vance St., Toledo, Ohio 43604.Glorasteen was truly loved and is going to be missed.