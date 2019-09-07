|
Mrs. Gloria A. Merrell
Mrs. Merrell, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in her home. She was a 1957 graduate of the Sidner H. Miller High School in Detroit, MI and was a supervisor at the former Riverside Hospital and the Mercy Health St. Anne's Hospital.
She is survived by children, Deirdre R. Bussey, Robin P. (Calvin) Graham-Haris, Robert P. (Julie) Graham, Jr., Eddie D. (Charneal) Merrell, Jr. and Brandy Merrell.
Funeral Services will begin at 1 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Glass City Church of Christ, 901 Hoag St., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. Robert Birt, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019