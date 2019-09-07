Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Glass City Church of Christ
901 Hoag St
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Glass City Church of Christ
901 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
Gloria A. Merrell

Gloria A. Merrell Obituary
Mrs. Gloria A. Merrell

Mrs. Merrell, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in her home. She was a 1957 graduate of the Sidner H. Miller High School in Detroit, MI and was a supervisor at the former Riverside Hospital and the Mercy Health St. Anne's Hospital.

She is survived by children, Deirdre R. Bussey, Robin P. (Calvin) Graham-Haris, Robert P. (Julie) Graham, Jr., Eddie D. (Charneal) Merrell, Jr. and Brandy Merrell.

Funeral Services will begin at 1 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Glass City Church of Christ, 901 Hoag St., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. Robert Birt, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019
