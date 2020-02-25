Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Gloria Ann Kellar


1947 - 2020
Gloria Ann Kellar

Gloria A. Kellar, 73, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home. Gloria was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 19, 1947 to William and Mina (Roos) Willmarth. For 32 years, Gloria worked as a manager in the electronics department of Kmart, retiring in 2000. She was a longtime season ticket holder of the Toledo Goaldiggers and continued to follow Toledo Walleye Hockey. Gloria enjoyed camping with family & friends and will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Laura (John) Watt; granddaughter, Krystal Watt; and longtime companion, Shadow. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; brother, Edward Willmarth; and nephews, Joe and J.R. Willmarth.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society. Gloria's family wishes to thank her caregiver, Lakisha for her devoted care and friendship. "I'll see you one sweet day, Momma" "Night, Night".

Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
