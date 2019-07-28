Home

Gloria Ann Shulak


1944 - 2019
Gloria Ann Shulak Obituary
Gloria Ann Shulak

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Gloria Ann Shulak passed away peacefully at age 74.

Gloria Ann (Dersher) Shulak was born on August 1, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, to Henry and Beatrice (Moskowitz) Dersher. Gloria married David Shulak, with whom she raised two children, Judd and Tammi. In her early life, Gloria attended cosmetology school and was a hairdresser in Toledo, Ohio, until she moved to Miami, Florida and then Phoenix, Arizona where she worked in jewelry sales. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Henry; her mother, Beatrice; her husband, David; her son, Judd; her sister, Evelyn, and her brother, Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Tammi; her sister, Joanne, and several nieces and nephews. Gloria will be greatly missed, and her infectious laugh, kind and loving heart, and feisty wit will live on in all those that knew and loved her. Her greatest joys were her two children and her greatest love was being their mother.

Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
