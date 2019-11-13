Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
6149 Hill Ave
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church
6149 Hill Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church
6149 Hill Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Mohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria C. Mohr Obituary
Gloria C. Mohr

Gloria C. Mohr went to her celestial resting place October 15, 2019.

She is survived by her brother David, children Greg, Cindi (Jeff) Scherzer; grandson Scott, Tim; grandchildren Shane and Hayley, her Lake Pleasant Family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was a 1948 graduate of Holland High School. She went on to earn her Registered Nursing diploma from Mercy College of Nursing.

Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and great-grand fur babies, playing Euchre, bowling and traveling with her friends to Las Vegas and Florida. She was a member of The American Legion Post 553 Auxiliary.

Visitation and Catholic Funeral Mass services will be November 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH. Visitation begins at 8:30am followed by 10:00am mass.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -