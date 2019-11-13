|
|
Gloria C. Mohr
Gloria C. Mohr went to her celestial resting place October 15, 2019.
She is survived by her brother David, children Greg, Cindi (Jeff) Scherzer; grandson Scott, Tim; grandchildren Shane and Hayley, her Lake Pleasant Family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a 1948 graduate of Holland High School. She went on to earn her Registered Nursing diploma from Mercy College of Nursing.
Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and great-grand fur babies, playing Euchre, bowling and traveling with her friends to Las Vegas and Florida. She was a member of The American Legion Post 553 Auxiliary.
Visitation and Catholic Funeral Mass services will be November 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH. Visitation begins at 8:30am followed by 10:00am mass.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019