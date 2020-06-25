Gloria Chloe Williams McVicker
Gloria Chloe Williams McVicker

Gloria Chloe Williams McVicker, 94, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Born in Albuquerque, NM, to Howard George Williams and Amy Loreane Gale, she was preceded in death by husband, Edward McVicker whom she was married for 70 years. Gloria lived in Monclova for over 50 years before moving to Holland, Ohio. Gloria tenderly cared for many of her family's children.

She is survived by her siblings, Howard (Alma), Donna Oviatt, Vee (Bob) Carol; children, Candice (AL) Kramer, Patrick (Diana) McVicker, Mary (Rob Streeter) Keyes, Kathleen (Bruce) Butler; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was a great blessing to her family

The family requests any tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Gloria's name. Services are private. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
