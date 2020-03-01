The Blade Obituaries
Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maumee/BG Elks

Gloria G. Parker


1938 - 2020
Gloria G. Parker Obituary
Gloria G. Parker

Gloria Gail Parker, age 81, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1938, to Edward and Bertha (Etienne) Morgan in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gloria was a 1958 graduate of B.G.S.U. She enjoyed a fulfilling, lifelong career at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library as the head of Special Services. She was a member of ABWA, The Maumee Elks, Maumee River Yacht club, and a 37 year member of Indian Hill Boat Club. Gloria belonged to the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron, serving as Chaplain and receiving honors for her service. She cruised widely on the Great Lakes and beyond, accompanied by her husband, Tom and her sailor cat, Sinbad.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Laura (Doug) Studyvin, Katherine Morgan, Karen (Dan) Yount; son, Thomas Parker II; grandchildren, Laurel Patrick, Thomas (Ashley) Parker III, Ronald (Jessica) Parker, Elizabeth (Anthony) Sheppard, Melissa Hensley, Jessica (William) Helms, Tonya Candelaria; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Teet in 1976, and her husband, Thomas Parker in 2013; brother, Doug Morgan. She is also survived by her beloved companion, Bigfoot.

Gloria wishes to spend eternity on the Great Lakes, so her ashes will be spread at the Blue Water Bridge at a later date. A Memorial Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1-4 P.M. at the Maumee/BG Elks. Gloria gave generously of her time and resources in support of many worthy causes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toledo Humane Society in her honor. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
