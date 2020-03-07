|
(News story) Gloria Gail Parker, a retired librarian and administrator for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, died Feb. 25 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio on South Detroit Avenue. She was 81.
She died of complications from an accidental fall at her Maumee home, her daughter, Laura Studyvin, said.
Ms. Parker, whose maiden name was Morgan, retired Dec. 31, 1994, after 31 years with the library, where she hired on in 1963 as a Bookmobile librarian for what now is the library's mobile services department.
Over the years, she rose through the ranks to become Bookmobile head librarian in 1972, and then the head of the department in 1973, the position from which she retired.
"Gloria was a hardworking person, always upbeat, always looking for new ideas," Carol Guzzo, a former colleague, said, adding Ms. Parker was instrumental in developing the Bookmobile program for those who could not get to a library.
Ms. Parker took a break from her employment from October, 1965, to April, 1971, to raise her children.
In retirement, she volunteered as a librarian at Faith Community United Church of Christ in Maumee.
Ms. Parker also donated to area charitable organizations through church and to Toledo Humane Society and other animal care groups.
"She enjoyed reading and bringing the word of books to others, especially making books available to homebound people, " Ms. Studyvin said.
Ms. Parker was born Sept. 10, 1938, to Bertha and Edward Morgan in Cincinnati.
In 1954, she graduated from Norwood High School, near Cincinnati and then went to Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in education and a minor in library sciences.
About 1959, she married Bob Teet and settled in Cleveland. They later moved to Toledo in 1963 to be closer to his family. He died in 1976.
She later married Thomas Parker in 1985. He died in 2013.
Ms. Parker was a member of First Unitarian Church of Toledo. Her other memberships include American Business Women's Association, the Maumee Elks, Maumee River Yacht Club, Indian Hill Boat Club, and Toledo Sail and Power Squadron, where she was a past chaplain.
In her free time she enjoyed cruising the Great Lakes with her husband, Mr. Parker, in their powerboat, taking long trips of up to six weeks. Her daughter said they took their family cat, Sinbad, with them.
Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Morgan.
Surviving are her daughters, Laura Studyvin, Katherine Morgan, Karen Yount; son, Thomas Parker II; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial luncheon is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Maumee-Bowling Green Elks Lodge 1850, 139 W Wayne St., Maumee.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Humane Society.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020